Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Holdings Increased by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 83.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare accounts for 2.9% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 15,114.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,861,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,645 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $27,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

MOH stock opened at $134.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.31 and a 1 year high of $154.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

