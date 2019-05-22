Monro Inc (MNRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.96.

Several research firms have commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Monro to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.89 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Monro stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. Monro has a 12 month low of $51.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.07 million. Monro had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monro will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro news, Director Donald Glickman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,153,056.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

