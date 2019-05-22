Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $314,000 in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in American International Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 69,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American International Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 335,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,225,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,974,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,104,000 after buying an additional 1,077,501 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in American International Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,073,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,322,000 after buying an additional 159,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in American International Group by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Compass Point upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $56.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

