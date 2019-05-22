MVL Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $143,270.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. MVL has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $143,270.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM, Cryptology and UEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $665.39 or 0.08369524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00036054 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001423 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000659 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MVL is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,694,369,270 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, CoinBene, UEX, IDCM, IDEX and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

