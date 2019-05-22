Nancy Gougarty Sells 8,037 Shares of TriMas Corp (TRS) Stock

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Nancy Gougarty sold 8,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $243,762.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $740,142.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. TriMas Corp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.12 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

TRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on TriMas from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 54.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TriMas by 29.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 1,552.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TriMas by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/nancy-gougarty-sells-8037-shares-of-trimas-corp-trs-stock.html.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.