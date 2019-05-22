National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Semafo Inc. (SMF)

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Semafo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Get Semafo alerts:

SMF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Semafo from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Semafo in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Semafo in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of TSE:SMF opened at C$3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Semafo has a fifty-two week low of C$2.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.00.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$151.60 million for the quarter.

Semafo Company Profile

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Semafo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semafo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.