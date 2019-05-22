National Instruments Corp (NATI) Insider Sells $123,743.76 in Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $123,743.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,139.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

