National Instruments (NATI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $39.55 and last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Specifically, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.67 per share, with a total value of $88,562.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,586 shares in the company, valued at $16,153,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,027 shares of company stock worth $1,025,654. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NATI. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in National Instruments by 4,438.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,923,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,579 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 2,522.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

