Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Brooks Automation by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brooks Automation by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Brooks Automation by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Brooks Automation by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $284,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,516.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $178,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,554.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,163 shares of company stock worth $1,072,529. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.41. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

