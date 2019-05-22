New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,699 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,699 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $65,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,055,102.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 6,680 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $741,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,391. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of AWK opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.25. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $77.73 and a 52-week high of $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.73 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

