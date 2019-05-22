New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 10,290 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,081,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $97,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Duke Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 64,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $309,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $67,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,567. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.60%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

