New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.81 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $11,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in BorgWarner by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in BorgWarner by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BorgWarner by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other news, VP Joel Wiegert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,524 shares of company stock valued at $967,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded BorgWarner to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.81 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-11-81-million-position-in-borgwarner-inc-bwa.html.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.