Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Down 44.6% Over Last Week

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $152,440.00 and $60.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including cfinex, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000056 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 173,473,371,550 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.