NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 1.66 (NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd (LON:NESF) declared a dividend on Monday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NESF stock opened at GBX 120.04 ($1.57) on Wednesday. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 119.50 ($1.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $698.31 million and a PE ratio of 20.35.

In other news, insider Susan Inglis purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,400.63).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

