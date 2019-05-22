NextEra Energy (NEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $199.95

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $199.95 and last traded at $199.70, with a volume of 9099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,290,515.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,585,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.20, for a total transaction of $8,693,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,594 shares of company stock valued at $46,236,648 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

