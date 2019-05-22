Nielsen (NLSN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter driven by solid execution and ongoing focus on operational efficiency. The company is benefiting from strength in both the segments, namely Global Media and Connect. We believe the company’s consistent investment in product portfolio, and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth in the near term as well as long haul. Further, positive contributions from its acquisitions are positives. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in the emerging-markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion and profitability. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Notably, in a year’s time, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NLSN. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price target on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Nielsen by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Nielsen by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 70,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nielsen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,800,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

