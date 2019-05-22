Nikulski Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $35,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $199.84 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $201.15. The stock has a market cap of $152.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Mizuho raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

