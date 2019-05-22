NINTENDO LTD/ADR (NTDOY) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in NINTENDO LTD/ADR were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 20.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 18.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 11.8% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.97. 79,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,964. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.13. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTDOY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

