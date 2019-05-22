Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Strs Ohio increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $3,082,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 163,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $16,783,715.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,642 shares of company stock worth $36,162,192. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

NYSE:AFG opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.90%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/nissay-asset-management-corp-japan-adv-boosts-stake-in-american-financial-group-inc-afg.html.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.