Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 441 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $116,361.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EWBC stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $404.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 441 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/nissay-asset-management-corp-japan-adv-buys-441-shares-of-east-west-bancorp-inc-ewbc.html.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.