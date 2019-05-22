Nord/LB Analysts Give Rheinmetall (RHM) a €115.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RHM. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €109.79 ($127.66).

RHM stock opened at €102.75 ($119.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a 1 year high of €115.75 ($134.59).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

