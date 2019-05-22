Northview Apartment REIT (NVU.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.35

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.35 and last traded at C$27.34, with a volume of 12181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northview Apartment REIT from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Northview Apartment REIT from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Northview Apartment REIT from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$28.50 price target on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

