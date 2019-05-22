Novanta Inc (NOVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $83.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Novanta an industry rank of 96 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NOVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Novanta from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $405,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,273,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82,008 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Novanta by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 815,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novanta by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 659,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Novanta by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 561,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,600,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.80. 7,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novanta has a 52-week low of $55.68 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

