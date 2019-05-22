NRG Energy (NRG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NRG Energy is gaining from proper execution of the Transformation Plan, launched in July 2017 and expects to fully implement it by the end of 2020. The company's enhanced share repurchase program will boost shareholders’ value. NRG Energy expects to conduct business at the highest level of operational performance. The ongoing debt-reduction plan will lower interest expenses and drive margins. Its cost-saving plans are likely to contribute to performance over the long term. The company aims for cost savings of $590 million and margin enhancements of $215 million for 2020. In the past 24 months, NRG Energy’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company is subject to stringent environmental regulations and intense competition in the wholesale power markets. The unplanned outages in its old facilities might impact its performance.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie set a $48.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $43.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NRG Energy stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.75. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,715,490.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3,810.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,282,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

