NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $160.51, but opened at $156.53. NVIDIA shares last traded at $151.75, with a volume of 13656977 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $165.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $165.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.93.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at $31,779,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $3,678,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

