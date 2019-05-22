Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $31.96 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.9% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,580. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho set a $208.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $192.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.30.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

