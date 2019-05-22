Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 806 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

NYSE:EMR opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

