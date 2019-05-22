Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.05

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 3325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $103.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.22 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $221,194,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,008,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $19,465,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $16,121,000.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

