Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 160,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 874,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lifetime Brands news, major shareholder Centre Partners V, L.P. purchased 63,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $612,858.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 360,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,449. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.97 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lifetime Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $149.93 million during the quarter. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

