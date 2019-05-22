OmiseGO Price Down 15% This Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00025520 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, HitBTC, Poloniex and BigONE. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $273.56 million and $135.42 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017028 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004155 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001231 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001312 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Koinex, Liqui, BitForex, Poloniex, C2CX, BigONE, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinBene, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, DDEX, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, DigiFinex, DragonEX, Coinnest, CoinExchange, Tidex, GOPAX, IDAX, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Braziliex, Fatbtc, CoinEx, Kucoin, Binance, OKEx, BitMart, Iquant, BitBay, Ethfinex, B2BX, Ovis, Upbit, BX Thailand, Crex24, IDCM, TOPBTC, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Coinone, Independent Reserve, ChaoEX, Neraex, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Exmo, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Tokenomy, ABCC, Huobi, IDEX, Hotbit, OTCBTC, Gate.io, COSS, FCoin, Coinrail, TDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.