Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Conn’s Inc (CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conn’s in a report released on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.25.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $432.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.76%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conn’s from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

CONN stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $42.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $179,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conn’s news, VP Todd Renaud sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $62,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,835.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

