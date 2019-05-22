Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,970 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $193,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $64,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at $89,585,339.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,473,750 shares of company stock worth $133,883,350. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

