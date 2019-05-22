Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OFIX. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $74.44.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.59 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 10,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $572,978.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,868,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,673,000 after acquiring an additional 60,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,677,000 after acquiring an additional 63,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,555,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 26.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,625 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

