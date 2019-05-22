Own Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Own token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001906 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Own has a market capitalization of $11.51 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Own has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Own alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00401940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.26 or 0.01355246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00146301 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015979 BTC.

Own Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,302,586 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. Own’s official website is weown.com. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.