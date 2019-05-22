Parthenon LLC Buys 450 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Parthenon LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,142,000 after buying an additional 2,074,857 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 303,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,013,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

