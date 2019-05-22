PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires New Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 299,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after acquiring an additional 90,880 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 13,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,984,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70 and a beta of 0.87. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $41.19.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 price objective on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

WARNING: “PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires New Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/pcj-investment-counsel-ltd-acquires-new-position-in-descartes-systems-group-inc-dsgx.html.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.