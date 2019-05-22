Pecaut & CO. Buys New Stake in UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. UDR accounts for 1.5% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth $165,414,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth $106,065,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,224,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,197 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in UDR by 3,986.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,198,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in UDR by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,725,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $270.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.41 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $66,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,906.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $192,876.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,789 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

