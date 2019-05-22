Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Stock

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 475,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In other Alphatec news, EVP Kelli Mari Howell purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.52. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.79.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 156.32% and a negative net margin of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Alphatec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/penn-capital-management-co-inc-invests-1-26-million-in-alphatec-holdings-inc-atec-stock.html.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.