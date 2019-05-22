Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 10,109.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,381 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $4,213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 343,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,757,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,130,000 after purchasing an additional 823,501 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 42,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $3,574,985.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,551,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $408,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,707 shares of company stock worth $8,455,884. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.48. 8,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,909. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $52.67 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Dougherty & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

