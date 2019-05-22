Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises about 1.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $17,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,214. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.80. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $96.44 and a 52-week high of $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.02% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $410,014.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total transaction of $5,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,020 shares of company stock worth $8,557,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.69.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

