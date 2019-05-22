Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $657.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $49.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $324,356.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $63,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,154 shares of company stock worth $392,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 99.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 438.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

