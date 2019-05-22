PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,308 Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total value of $3,816,897.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,252,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $305,484.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,197 shares of company stock valued at $23,264,456. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.06.

NOC stock opened at $316.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $340.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

