PFG Advisors Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.8% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $181.83 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $191.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3242 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

