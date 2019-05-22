Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Position Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $5,847,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,248. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

