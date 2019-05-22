Pinduoduo (PDD) Shares Gap Up to $21.52

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $21.52. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 206641 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.74 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.15.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 78.51% and a negative return on equity of 114.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 79.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,991,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 10,013.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,015,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,872 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,077,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,125,000 after purchasing an additional 611,976 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,116,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,286,000 after purchasing an additional 249,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 24,995.7% in the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,876,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

