Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $411,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.50 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $1,974,727.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,451,924. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.49. 14,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

