Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,947 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $22,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $157.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $119.08 and a 12 month high of $210.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

