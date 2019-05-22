PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 519,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,942 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $63,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,642,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,680,000 after acquiring an additional 341,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,859,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,895 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11,450.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,000,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,356,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,465,000 after acquiring an additional 71,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,845.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 6,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Macquarie upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.25. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

