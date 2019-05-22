PPHE Hotel Group (PPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,825.00

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,825 ($23.85) and last traded at GBX 1,825 ($23.85), with a volume of 12192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,785 ($23.32).

PPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $759.35 million and a P/E ratio of 19.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 1.05%. PPHE Hotel Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

