Prime-XI Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Prime-XI has a total market capitalization of $6,926.00 and $5.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prime-XI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Prime-XI has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prime-XI Coin Profile

Prime-XI (CRYPTO:PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

